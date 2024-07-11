Aloo Sev Bhujiya, silver coin: What’s inside Ambanis’ gift to Reliance employees for Anant-Radhika’s wedding? WATCH here

Anant-Radhika's wedding: The box gifted by the Ambanis to Reliance employee is of a vibrant red colour. On the top, it was written, “ With the divine grace of our Devis and Devatas, we celebrate the wedding of Anand and Radhika; 12-07-2024; with best wishes from Nita and Mukesh Ambani”.

Livemint
Updated11 Jul 2024, 07:31 PM IST
Anant Ambani, son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, arrives with his fiance Radhika Merchant on the red carpet during the sangeet ceremony at Jio World Centre, Mumbai, India, July 5, 2024
Anant Ambani, son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, arrives with his fiance Radhika Merchant on the red carpet during the sangeet ceremony at Jio World Centre, Mumbai, India, July 5, 2024(REUTERS)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is just around the corner, and the Ambani family has not stopped short of celebrating with Reliance employees. Several employees at Reliance Jio are extending their best wishes to the couple as they receive a box of gifts from Asian's one of the richest families.

A video posted by Instagram user named 'vibewithtanya' went viral on social media on Thursday, just a day ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The video showed the contents of the gift box received by Reliance employees on the occasion of the much-awaited wedding of the year.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee confirms attendance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding

As seen in the video, the box had varieties of sweets, a range of namkeen packets, including Haldiram’s aloo bhujia sev and lite chiwda. The package also came with a silver coin. The Instagram user posted the video while congratulating the couple – Anant & Radhika.

Here's a closer look at the Ambani's gift box to Reliance employees

The box gifted by the Ambanis to Reliance employee is of a vibrant red colour. On the top, it was written, " With the divine grace of our Devis and Devatas, we celebrate the wedding of Anand and Radhika; 12-07-2024; with best wishes from Nita and Mukesh Ambani".

Another Reliance employee posted pictures of the gift box on X and said, “Thankyou @reliancejio for the sweets We wish best for the Anant Ambani’s wedding.”

The cover of the box gifted by Ambani's to Reliance employees
Inside the box gifted by Ambanis to Reliance employee

When is Anant-Radhika's wedding?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchent's wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 07:31 PM IST
HomeNewstrendsAloo Sev Bhujiya, silver coin: What’s inside Ambanis’ gift to Reliance employees for Anant-Radhika’s wedding? WATCH here

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

174.50
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.48%)

Tata Steel

169.00
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
1 (0.6%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

306.60
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.25 (2.08%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.80
03:57 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.75 (2.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

236.60
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
16.85 (7.67%)

Oil India

551.45
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
38.7 (7.55%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,739.10
03:55 PM | 11 JUL 2024
383.7 (7.16%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,455.65
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
93.9 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,705.000.00
    Chennai
    74,722.000.00
    Delhi
    73,705.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue