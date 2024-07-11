Anant-Radhika's wedding: The box gifted by the Ambanis to Reliance employee is of a vibrant red colour. On the top, it was written, “ With the divine grace of our Devis and Devatas, we celebrate the wedding of Anand and Radhika; 12-07-2024; with best wishes from Nita and Mukesh Ambani”.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is just around the corner, and the Ambani family has not stopped short of celebrating with Reliance employees. Several employees at Reliance Jio are extending their best wishes to the couple as they receive a box of gifts from Asian's one of the richest families. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video posted by Instagram user named 'vibewithtanya' went viral on social media on Thursday, just a day ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The video showed the contents of the gift box received by Reliance employees on the occasion of the much-awaited wedding of the year.

As seen in the video, the box had varieties of sweets, a range of namkeen packets, including Haldiram’s aloo bhujia sev and lite chiwda. The package also came with a silver coin. The Instagram user posted the video while congratulating the couple – Anant & Radhika. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a closer look at the Ambani's gift box to Reliance employees The box gifted by the Ambanis to Reliance employee is of a vibrant red colour. On the top, it was written, " With the divine grace of our Devis and Devatas, we celebrate the wedding of Anand and Radhika; 12-07-2024; with best wishes from Nita and Mukesh Ambani".

Another Reliance employee posted pictures of the gift box on X and said, “Thankyou @reliancejio for the sweets We wish best for the Anant Ambani’s wedding."

The cover of the box gifted by Ambani's to Reliance employees

Inside the box gifted by Ambanis to Reliance employee

When is Anant-Radhika's wedding? Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchent's wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

