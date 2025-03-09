Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Amalaki Ekadashi 2025: Amalaki Ekadashi will be observed on Monday, March 10.
Phalguna Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Amalaki Ekadashi. It falls between Maha Shivaratri and Holi.
The day of Amalaki Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this day, people do fasting and worship Amla tree (Indian Gooseberry).
Amla fruit is considered sacred and believed to bestow health, wealth, and prosperity.
Ekadashi Tithi begins - 07:45 AM on March 09, 2025
Ekadashi Tithi ends - 07:44 AM on March 10, 2025
On March 11, Parana Time - 06:35 AM to 08:13 AM
On Parana Day Dwadashi Ends at 08:13 AM
— Lord Vishnu and the Amla tree are worshipped on this day.
— Water and prayers are offered to the tree.
— Mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu are recited.
— Amalaki Ekadashi is observed to seek spiritual growth and prosperity in life.
According to Drik Panchang, Ekadashi Parana, meaning breaking the fast, is done after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise.
Parana should not be done during Hari Vasara. One should wait for Hari Vasara to get over before breaking the fast. Hari Vasara is first one-fourth duration of Dwadashi Tithi. The most preferred time to break the fast is Pratahkal. One should avoid breaking the fast during Madhyahna. If due to some reasons one is not able to break the fast during Pratahkal then one should do it after Madhyahna.
At times Ekadashi fasting is suggested on two consecutive days. It is advised that Smartha with family should observe fasting on first day only. The alternate Ekadashi fasting, which is the second one, is suggested for Sanyasis, widows and for those who want Moksha. When alternate Ekadashi fasting is suggested for Smartha it coincides with Vaishnava Ekadashi fasting day. Ekadashi fasting on both days is suggested for staunch devotees who seek for love and affection of Lord Vishnu.
