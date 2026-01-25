Aman Gupta mocks Anupam Mittal’s user database claim on Shark Tank India: 'Lehenge thodi bikenge’

The rivalry between Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal once again took centre stage on the latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 5, with a sharp on-air remark by Aman quickly going viral.

The face-off unfolded during the pitch for Twin, an AI-powered fashion-tech app that allows users to create a virtual avatar and try on outfits digitally using their existing wardrobe. The startup was founded by Gurugram-based entrepreneur Aseem Khanduja and was launched in June 2025 under his company Unstudio.

Aseem, an IIT Delhi graduate who has spent nearly eight years working in the AI space, shared that he previously founded an edtech startup called Strive, which counted Anupam Mittal among its investors. He later exited the venture due to differences in vision.

Also Read | Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal's job loss warning

For Twin, Aseem sought ₹60 lakh for 1% equity, valuing the company at ₹60 crore. After testing the app, Aman Gupta appeared impressed, calling the product “outstanding”, while Kanika Tekriwal praised the concept, particularly from a user’s perspective. Kunal Bahl and Mohit Yadav, however, expressed reservations about the scalability and sustainability of the business model.

While the founder highlighted that Twin had already signed contracts with 25 Indian brands, Kunal questioned whether the idea could evolve beyond a feature into a viable business. Mohit echoed similar concerns, eventually opting out of the deal.

Aman Gupta was the first to make an offer, proposing ₹60 lakh for 3% equity. Anupam Mittal countered with ₹68 lakh for 2%, stating that his experience and understanding of the space could significantly help the startup. Kanika matched Anupam’s offer, saying she invests in products she can personally see herself using.

As negotiations intensified, the founder revised his valuation to ₹40 crore. Anupam then increased his offer to ₹80 lakh for 2% equity, which Aman and Kanika also matched.

It was at this point that the exchange between Aman and Anupam caught viewers’ attention. As Anupam spoke about his access to a user base of over five million, Aman interrupted with a jibe that quickly became the episode’s standout moment:

“Shaadi ka database thodi chahiye hai, lehenge thodi bikenge iss par,” he said, dismissing the relevance of Shaadi.com’s user data to the fashion-tech app.

The comment sparked laughter on the set and underscored the ongoing tension between the two Sharks this season.

In the end, Aseem chose to go ahead with Aman Gupta’s offer. While thanking Anupam, he said he had been keen to work with him again. A visibly disappointed Anupam responded, “How will I help you, if you don’t take the deal?”