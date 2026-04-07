Aman Gupta shares cryptic post on ‘new partner’, leaves internet guessing

Entrepreneur and investor Aman Gupta has set social media abuzz after sharing a cryptic message that has left followers guessing about its true meaning.
The co-founder of boAt took to X with a post that hinted at a significant announcement, timing it intriguingly just a day before his anniversary.
The post read, “I'D RATHER YOU HEAR THIS FROM ΜΕ THAN FROM SOMEONE ELSE. I'VE FOUND A NEW PARTNER. TOMORROW IS MY ANNIVERSARY AND IT FEELS LIKE THE RIGHT DAY TO TELL YOU EVERYTHING. UNTIL THEN, PLEASE DON'T SPECULATE. YOUR GUESSES ARE EMBARRASSING (sic).”
The message, written in a dramatic tone, immediately caught attention for its ambiguity. While Gupta did not provide any context, the phrase “new partner” has led to a flurry of interpretations.
Some users have speculated that the announcement could be linked to his personal life, especially given the reference to his anniversary. Others believe it may point towards a business development or brand collaboration.
While one person wrote, “Fire the genius who came up with this idea (sic),” another person commented, “What happens when your social media is handled by a teenager (sic.)”
As the countdown to the hinted announcement continues, the post has effectively achieved what it appears to set out to do: capture attention and spark conversation. Whether it turns out to be a personal milestone or a strategic business move, Gupta has ensured that all eyes remain on his next update.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.