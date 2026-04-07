Aman Gupta shares cryptic post on ‘new partner’, leaves internet guessing

Entrepreneur and investor Aman Gupta has set social media abuzz after sharing a cryptic message that has left followers guessing about its true meaning.
The co-founder of boAt took to X with a post that hinted at a significant announcement, timing it intriguingly just a day before his anniversary.
The post read, “I'D RATHER YOU HEAR THIS FROM ΜΕ THAN FROM SOMEONE ELSE. I'VE FOUND A NEW PARTNER. TOMORROW IS MY ANNIVERSARY AND IT FEELS LIKE THE RIGHT DAY TO TELL YOU EVERYTHING. UNTIL THEN, PLEASE DON'T SPECULATE. YOUR GUESSES ARE EMBARRASSING (sic).”
The message, written in a dramatic tone, immediately caught attention for its ambiguity. While Gupta did not provide any context, the phrase “new partner” has led to a flurry of interpretations.
Some users have speculated that the announcement could be linked to his personal life, especially given the reference to his anniversary. Others believe it may point towards a business development or brand collaboration.
While one person wrote, “Fire the genius who came up with this idea (sic),” another person commented, “What happens when your social media is handled by a teenager (sic.)”
As the countdown to the hinted announcement continues, the post has effectively achieved what it appears to set out to do: capture attention and spark conversation. Whether it turns out to be a personal milestone or a strategic business move, Gupta has ensured that all eyes remain on his next update.