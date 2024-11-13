Amar Kaushik’s Mahavatar teaser is out: ‘Vicky Kaushal in on’, netizens react

Taran Adarsh announced Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik's collaboration on 'Mahavtar', starring Vicky Kaushal as Parshurama, set for Christmas 2026. This marks Kaushal's third project with Vijan, following 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' and 'Chhaava'.

Updated13 Nov 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal as Parshuram in his upcoming film 'Mahavatar'.
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal as Parshuram in his upcoming film ’Mahavatar’.

The teaser for Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik, has just been released, sending fans into a frenzy. Vicky Kaushal is set to play the iconic role of Lord Parshuram in this grand-scale feature film.

The projectis generating massive buzz and is set to enter its pre-production phase in January 2025, with shooting slated to begin in November 2025. Netizens are already excited to see Kaushal take on this mythical role, sparking widespread anticipation for the film.

In a post on X, film critic Taran Adarsh wrote, “Dinesh Vijan-Amar Kaushik reunite after ‘Stree 2’. Vicky Kaushal to star as legendary chiranjeevi Parshurama in ‘Mahavtar’. Christmas 2026 release. This will be his third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan, after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and the eagerly anticipated Chhaava. Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, Mahavatar is all set to hit cinemas on Christmas 2026.”

A user said, “What a look”. Another said, “If the announcement is so epic then I can't even begin to imagine what the result would be like Maddock is nailing at every front and how!”

Another user said, “The only guy in Bollywood who can even cringy movies like Bad News, but also do legendary movies which WILL win him the national award. The most versatile actor in Bollywood currently.”

A user said, “We are gearing towards narrating the stories of our courageous ancestors through cinema now ❤️ #VickyKaushal as lord parshuram in #Mahavtar. #Maddock Knows the pulse of the audience. I'm so in for this, Excited 💥 #Amarkaushik”

 

"Who else is better than Vicky Kaushal to pull off an epic character like Chiranjeevi Parashuram!? I repeat who?," wrote another user.

 

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for an exciting lineup of high-profile films, starting with Mahavatar, a large-scale feature film from producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Kaushal will play the role of Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the “eternal warrior of dharma,” in this epic drama, which is set to release in theaters on Christmas 2026.

The project, which has already garnered massive attention, was revealed with a first-look poster on Maddock Films' social media.

Before Mahavatar, Vicky will star in another Maddock production, Chhaava, set for release on December 6. In this period drama, he takes on the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, alongside co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is shaping into a major cinematic event.

Additionally, Vicky will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated film Love and War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Officially announced in January 2024, Love and War promises to be a sweeping epic, with the film scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release.

This project marks Vicky's first collaboration with Bhansali, though both Ranbir and Alia have worked with the acclaimed director previously. Ranbir starred with Vicky in Bhansali's 2007 debut Saawariya, while Alia shared the screen with him in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • Vicky Kaushal is set to portray the iconic character of Lord Parshuram in the upcoming film ’Mahavatar.’
  • The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, is generating considerable buzz and is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release.
  • Fans are enthusiastic about Kaushal’s versatility and ability to take on significant roles in epic dramas.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 02:03 PM IST
