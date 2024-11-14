Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Amaran OTT release date: For the first time, massive box office collection pushes online streaming of a Tamil movie

Amaran OTT release date: For the first time, massive box office collection pushes online streaming of a Tamil movie

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The Tamil film Amaran, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has grossed 263 crore worldwide, becoming a significant success. Due to its impressive box office performance, its Netflix release has been postponed.

Amaran OTT release: Thanks to strong box office collection, Netflix postpones online streaming; check new date

The Tamil blockbuster Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, continues to make waves at the box office. It has emerged one of the most successful Tamil films of the year.

Amaran has collected 168.70 crore net across all languages within 14 days of its release. Tamil audiences contributed 135.85 crore while Telugu added 29.35 crore. The film’s strong opening week of 114.85 crore showcased its massive appeal. Even on November 13, the movie collected 4.25 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the movie was initially set to stream on Netflix 28 days after its theatrical release. However, due to its exceptional cinema performance, Netflix has decided to delay the OTT release by a week. The film will now premiere on the OTT platform on December 5.

This rare move highlights the film’s strong theatrical run and the demand it continues to generate among audiences. Industry expert Sreedhar Pillai noted the significance of this decision in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He explained that Amaran’s OTT premiere delay is unprecedented for a Tamil film.

“Exclusive- Huge! #Amaran #OTT streaming pushed by a week! The @Siva_Kartikeyan blockbuster was supposed to to be streaming 28 days after release. Now seeing its phenomenal run in theatres, #Netflix has pushed the OTT premiere by a week! First time happening for a Tamil film!" he wrote.

Amaran worldwide box office collection

The movie has collected 73.75 crore from the overseas market. With 189.25 crore gross minted from the domestic market, the total worldwide box office collection of the movie now stands at 263 crore.

One Texas-based Tamil fan confirmed the huge interest among viewers abroad. “I am not surprised. All sections of Indian community in the US are flocking to theatres. This is an amazing movie."

Pillai agreed and wrote that Amaran had become Sivakarthikeyan’s “first million dollar film".

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.