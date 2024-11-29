Amaran, a Tamil film starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, will be released on OTT platforms on December 5. The film was released in theatres on October 31. Following a five-week run in the theatres, the hit film is releasing on OTT.

Amaran will start streaming on Netflix on December 5, reported the Hindustan Times, citing sources.

There were initial reports that the film's OTT release would be on December 11.

The film is based on the real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a commissioned officer in the Indian Army`s Rajput Regiment. He was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for counterterrorism operations on deputation to the 44th Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

The movie plot is based on a chapter on Major Mukund in the book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The story narrates the journey of Major Mukund and his wife, Indu Rebecca Varghese.

The film stars Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund and Sai Pallavi as Indu Rebecca Varghese. Other supporting actors include Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Shreekumar, and Geetha Kailasam.

The film is directed by Rajkumar Periaswamy and produced by Kamal Hassan.

Apart from its original Tamil language, it was also released in the Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Amaran has earned over ₹320 crore at the box office and is currently running successfully in the theatres. On its opening day, the film earned over ₹35 crore worldwide, the fourth-highest first-day gross for a Tamil film of 2024. This was the highest opening day collection for Sivakarthikeyan.

The film's leading actor, Sivakarthikeyan, was recently honoured by the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai for his portrayal of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International posted on X with the caption,

"Celebrating Excellence!

The Officers Training Academy proudly honours

@Siva_Kartikeyan

for his stellar portrayal of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a revered OTA alumnus, in the acclaimed #Amaran. The film’s special screening at OTA received massive applause from officers and cadets marking a truly memorable moment."