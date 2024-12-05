Amaran OTT release date: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's Tamil movie received applauds at the box office. The film, based on the life of a valiant Indian Army soldier, also garnered critical acclaim and is now ready for OTT release.

Amaran success Amaran broke multiple box office records and even emerged as the second-highest Tamil grosser of 2024 after Vijay's Greatest of All Times (GOAT).

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated ₹330 crore worldwide and ₹166.9 crore in India (net). Its India gross collection stood at ₹250.9 crore and ₹79.1 crore overseas. Due to its massive success at the box office, people are keenly waiting for Amaran's OTT release. The gripping story of Amaran also makes it a top choice for movie buffs to add to their weekend OTT release-to-watch list.

When and where to watch Amaran on OTT? The biographical film based on the life of Indian Army's Major Mukund Varadarajan will be available on Netflix for online streaming starting Thursday, December 5.

Amaran OTT release on Netflix The movie's official OTT release partner is Netflix. Earlier, the OTT platform reportedly postponed Amaran's OTT release date after it received overwhelming response in box office. According to reports, Netflix purchased Amaran's digital rights by shelling out a whopping ₹60 crore.

About Amaran movie The biographical action was directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International with Sony Pictures Film India. The movie cast includes Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan, alongside Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose and Bhuvan Arora.

The movie, inspired by the life of Indian Army officer Major Mukund Varadarajanand, was adapted from the book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.