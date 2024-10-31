Amaran Review: Netizens laud ‘best Indian army movie’ as CM Stalin says Sivakarthikeyan -Sai Pallavi starrer is…

Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, tells the inspiring story of Major Mukund Varadharajan and his wife Indhu.

Published31 Oct 2024, 03:35 PM IST
Amaran released in theatres to rave reviews on Thursday with many social media users dubbing it a rare “technically perfect” movie. The film showcases Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role as Major Mukund Varadarajan, telling the story of the life of the decorated soldier who led the Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company and his noble sacrifice.'

The movie has garnered lavish praise from viewers — including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who congratulated director Rajkumar Periasamy for capturing the “bravery and dedication of Tamil Nadu army veteran Major Mukund Varadarajan”.

“It's great to bring true stories to today's youth in the form of books - as well as movies! Director Rajkumar Periasamy has emotionally captured the bravery and dedication of Tamil Nadu army veteran Major Mukund Varadarajan. Big salute to our soldiers who protect the country and Major Mukund Varadarajan who lives in our memory!” he wrote in Tamil.

The CM said he had watched the movie on Wednesday following an invitation from actor-politician Kamal Haasan. He also congratulated Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi for their well-executed portrayals.

Many on social media have echoed Statin — dubbing the film “an absolute stunner”.

“Best Indian army movie ever made in Tamil cinema ! You will forgive all its flaws in the last 15 minutes,” assured one X user.

“An absolute stunner from Sivakartikeyan! Both as a lover boy and a patriotic army major his role is scintillating. One of the technically perfect movies in the recent times. The interval block where he kills the terrorist and delvers this dialogue was…goosebumps,” recalled another.

“Truly impressive and emotional movie,” added a third.

Amaran is based on real-life events and tells the heartwarming and inspiring story of Major Mukund Varadharajan and his wife Indhu. The film was directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan, alongside R. Mahendran and Sony Pictures International Productions.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 03:35 PM IST
Amaran Review: Netizens laud 'best Indian army movie' as CM Stalin says Sivakarthikeyan -Sai Pallavi starrer is…

      Popular in News

