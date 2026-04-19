‘Over 500 parcels in one shift’: Amazon driver shares what ‘normal’ route looks like, sparks debate

A delivery driver working with Amazon has gone viral after sharing what she described as a “normal” day on the job, prompting a wider discussion about workload and working conditions in the gig economy. The video, first posted on TikTok by user @abbykaddaby, gives a detailed look at the number of deliveries expected in a single shift.

In the clip, the driver displays her route information, showing more than 300 stops, over 500 parcels, and hundreds of delivery points. She then shows the back of her van, where shelves are filled to capacity, with boxes stacked up to the roof and very little space left to move.

Viral post triggers online debate The video later appeared on X, where it drew widespread attention. One user shared the clip with the caption, “This isn’t peak season. This isn’t a one-off. This is what a “normal” route looks like. Some say it’s just part of the job. Others are asking how anyone is supposed to finish this in a single shift. Is this efficiency… or is this straight-up burnout waiting to happen?”

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The post has since sparked mixed reactions, with users divided over whether such workloads are realistic or excessive.

Users divided over workload and pay Some defended the system, arguing that delivery routes are designed efficiently.

One user wrote, “Advanced algorithmic delivery is amazing, isn't it. A system and that routes 300 packages into a single day's work is pretty impressive. It's a full day's work, but they are essentially all along a path. Some hustle gets this done, no problem.”

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Others compared the workload with that of drivers at other companies. “And FedEx and ups drivers have been doing that much and more in comparison for years and years. Full-size step van with more than twice the cargo space packed completely full,” another user commented.

However, some raised concerns about the practicality of completing so many deliveries. “421 stops divided by 8 hours = 52 stops/hour that's almost 1/minute - Impossible!” one user wrote.

Pay also became a point of discussion. “What’s the most messed up part is the pay… they’re literally only getting paid in between $16-$21 and expected to perform the same as FedEx and UPS while they’re getting paid $30+/hour,” another comment read.

The video continues to fuel debate online about efficiency, worker expectations, and the risk of burnout in delivery jobs.