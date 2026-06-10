Amazon employee claims sudden performance scrutiny by new manager, post goes viral: ‘Quietly managing me out…’

An employee shared an anonymous post about sudden performance scrutiny after years of strong performance. His post has sparked a debate among netizens on workplace politics and its effect on performance. The employee was worried about being "quietly managed out" by a new manager despite having a strong track record at the company.

Employee on new manager raising performance issue The employee who has been associated with Amazon for four years claimed that he has been a "top performer" with "strong reviews" and "strong impact". He said that despite the achievements at work, things changed for him after a new manager joined the team.

The post read: "I think my manager is quietly managing me out. 4 years at Amazon. Top performer. Strong reviews. Strong impact. A new manager arrives and a few months later I'm suddenly hearing performance concerns?"

It further mentioned that suddenly, the worker began hearing concerns about his performance despite working harder than before. They alleged that one-on-one meetings turned into "performance investigations", with successes being downplayed and mistakes gaining attention.

“Lost political battle” "The funny part is that I'm working my ass off harder than ever. But every 1:1 feels like a performance investigation. Every success gets minimized. Every mistake gets amplified."

The situation escalated further, the user said, adding that the alleged manager had formally documented these concerns in an email, prompting fear in him regarding work and office politics.

"And now I have an email from my manager formally documenting their concerns. The question isn't whether my performance has changed, it's whether I've already lost the political battle."

Concluding the post with the question, "Am I being paranoid?", the employee sought opinions from others.

Netizens react The post has now gone viral on X after the account wrote: "What's more important for surviving big tech: performance or politics?"

Reacting to it, someone wrote in the comments, "New managers intentionally set you for failure so that they can fire you and prove to the top management they are willing to take bold decisions."

Another shared a similar experience, "Happened to me. Worked 6 years at a company, promoted to the moon, endless positive reviews until they brought in two top faang guys for the head of eng and product. Got managed out in under 2 years."

One more suggested change in job and commented, "Get out of the group now and transfer in the company before they put you on a PIP, and you get blocked from moving around in the company. Tech is really rough, best of luck for you."

Yet another said, "Constructive Dismissal. Took me a minute to remember the term. Document everything. I would even go so far as ask to have an HR person sit in on supervisory meetings from now on if there is one. Even if they decline that, at least you have it on record that you attempted resolution. So, when you sue for wrongful dismissal, you have a paper trail. My 2 cents anyway. Good luck!"