Amazon employee from Hyderabad quits corporate job to follow passion for driving, joins Uber, video goes viral. WATCH

A video of an Uber driver has gone viral on social media. In the video, it is revealed that the driver, who was once an employee at Amazon, quit his job to pursue his passion for driving. Hailing from Hyderabad, the man joined Uber, which lets him meet people from different cities while exploring his city.

Employee quits Amazon to join Uber The video has been shared by a content creator. User @chetnasingh___ took to Instagram and posted a video of the driver. She wrote, "In a country where most people leave their passions behind because of responsibilities and societal pressure, meeting someone who actually chose what makes him happy felt inspiring."

The video begins with the text, "He left Amazon and started Uber/Rapido.” Singh, who met the man on her trip, introduced him as "Hi guys, I got an Uber can today and with me is Kumar sir and he was working at Amazon first and now to follow his passion he started driving… because driving is his passion.”

She called him one of the highest-rated Uber drivers.

Also Read | Amazon employee claims sudden performance scrutiny by new manager

Passion vs profession In the clip, Kumar opened up briefly about his passion for driving. He talks about how the professional allows him to meet and interact with various people while exploring Hyderabad. Responding to his thoughts, Singh quipped, "I usually don’t see people following their passion in India.”

Singh suggested Kumar to start his own page on social media to try content creation. She also asked Kumar when he started working as a cab driver. He replied that he left his corporate job in 2014 after Uber was launched in India. He said that he has completed almost 23,600 trips since then.

Watch:

View full Image View full Image Employee who left Amazon to become cab driver. ( Instagram )

Netizens react The video has gained a lot of attention from netizens.

Reacting to it, a section of people appreciated the heart warming interaction. One of them wrote in the comments, “Hyderabad has a mix of everything. Keep following your dreams.”

Another added, “He’s simply following his heart (heart emoji) and pursuing his passion with dedication. Great work, sir! You’re not following the crowd — you’re creating your own path.”

Someone else commented, “Loved this reel. Respect to both of you. This story really inspired me to reconnect with a passion I had put aside. Thanks for sharing such a powerful message!”

Yet another suggested, “Definitely he should start content creation.”

One more said, “I used to drive a cab for the 'Amazon HY 13' building, but I didn't find much profit in it. That is why I quit that job and started driving independently for Ola and Uber; I find great happiness in doing this.”

A different user also pointed out, “Have you ever addressed other cab drivers as “sir”? It’s evident that the respect he received is from his former Amazon job but not that he is a driver today.. He would have realized the cost of his passion.”