Amazon employee from Hyderabad quits corporate job to follow passion for driving, joins Uber, video goes viral. WATCH

A video of an Uber driver has gone viral on social media. In the video, it is revealed that the driver, who was once an employee at Amazon, quit his job to pursue his passion for driving. Hailing from Hyderabad, the man joined Uber, which lets him meet people from different cities while exploring his city.

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Employee quits Amazon to join Uber The video has been shared by a content creator. User @chetnasingh___ took to Instagram and posted a video of the driver. She wrote, "In a country where most people leave their passions behind because of responsibilities and societal pressure, meeting someone who actually chose what makes him happy felt inspiring."

The video begins with the text, "He left Amazon and started Uber/Rapido.” Singh, who met the man on her trip, introduced him as "Hi guys, I got an Uber can today and with me is Kumar sir and he was working at Amazon first and now to follow his passion he started driving… because driving is his passion.”

She called him one of the highest-rated Uber drivers.

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Passion vs profession In the clip, Kumar opened up briefly about his passion for driving. He talks about how the professional allows him to meet and interact with various people while exploring Hyderabad. Responding to his thoughts, Singh quipped, "I usually don’t see people following their passion in India.”

Singh suggested Kumar to start his own page on social media to try content creation. She also asked Kumar when he started working as a cab driver. He replied that he left his corporate job in 2014 after Uber was launched in India. He said that he has completed almost 23,600 trips since then.

Watch:

Employee who left Amazon to become cab driver.

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Netizens react The video has gained a lot of attention from netizens.

Reacting to it, a section of people appreciated the heart warming interaction. One of them wrote in the comments, “Hyderabad has a mix of everything. Keep following your dreams.”

Another added, “He’s simply following his heart (heart emoji) and pursuing his passion with dedication. Great work, sir! You’re not following the crowd — you’re creating your own path.”

Someone else commented, “Loved this reel. Respect to both of you. This story really inspired me to reconnect with a passion I had put aside. Thanks for sharing such a powerful message!”

Yet another suggested, “Definitely he should start content creation.”

One more said, “I used to drive a cab for the 'Amazon HY 13' building, but I didn't find much profit in it. That is why I quit that job and started driving independently for Ola and Uber; I find great happiness in doing this.”

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A different user also pointed out, “Have you ever addressed other cab drivers as “sir”? It’s evident that the respect he received is from his former Amazon job but not that he is a driver today.. He would have realized the cost of his passion.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Live Mint could not independently verify the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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