Amazon employee’s ‘10 DO NOTs’ for corporate life go viral: ‘Oversharing can quietly derail your career’

A Hyderabad-based Amazon employee has gone viral after sharing a candid career guide titled, "10 Things I've Learned Never to Share in Corporate". Deepika, who posts on Instagram as @deepika.not.padukone, said her advice comes from personal experience across different teams and workplace environments. "As someone who has navigated multiple teams and corporate cultures, I have realised that oversharing can quietly derail your career," she wrote in the caption of her video.

The clip has garnered over 493,000 views and resonated with professionals who believe maintaining boundaries at work is crucial, especially in competitive office settings. Many viewers said the points reflect common but often unspoken workplace realities.

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What are the 10 things she advises employees not to share? 1. Salary: She advised employees to keep their pay confidential. "Comparing numbers only breeds tension," she said.

2. Office gossip: According to her, even seemingly harmless gossip can damage one’s professional image.

3. Negative opinions about colleagues: She warned that criticism spreads quickly and informal complaints can backfire.

4. Relationship drama: Personal issues, she said, should not become workplace conversation.

5. Health details: She suggested sharing medical information only when necessary. "Only share what impacts your work or requires support," she said.

6. Politics and religion: She recommended steering clear of these topics as "hot topics rarely lead to productive conversations".

7. Complaints about the boss: While venting may feel relieving, she cautioned that it often has consequences in professional spaces.

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8. Job hunt updates: She advised keeping job searches private until there is something official to share.

9. Excessive personal information: She noted that discussing too much about personal life can blur professional boundaries, as "oversharing can blur professional boundaries".

10. Confidential company information: Stressing the importance of discretion, she wrote, "NDAs exist for a reason. Protect your career," highlighting the risks of sharing sensitive organisational details.

Also Read | Indian woman working in Canada explains why every office isn’t toxic

How did social media users react? The post has evoked numerous responses from social media users. Here are some of the reactions:

One user wrote, “This is so true. People do not realise how quickly casual conversations can be used against them.” Another said, “Salary discussion is the biggest trap in corporate life. It creates unnecessary comparison and bitterness.”

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“Health details should be shared with the right manager if support is needed,” one person said. Another added, “The trick is not to stay silent, but to know who deserves access to your personal information.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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