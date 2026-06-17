'Everything feels worth it': Amazon employee takes parents to Hyderabad office, internet gets emotional

A touching video shared by an Amazon employee has struck a chord on social media, capturing a moment many professionals dream of experiencing—showing their parents the workplace where they have built their careers.

The video, posted on Instagram by Shreyashi, documents her parents' visit to Amazon's Hyderabad office and has quickly gained attention online for its emotional and relatable theme.

For Shreyashi, the moment represented more than just a visit to her workplace. It marked the fulfilment of a personal goal she had been looking forward to ever since joining the company.

"The happiest part of the journey wasn't getting here. Everything feels worth it when you see pride in your parents' eyes," she wrote in the caption of the post.

The reel also carried an on-screen message that resonated with many viewers.

“Every girl's dream is to show her workplace to her family.”

A Dream More Than A Year In The Making According to the post, Shreyashi had been working at Amazon for over a year before she finally got the chance to bring her parents to the office.

The visit allowed them to see firsthand the environment where she spends much of her time and the workplace where she has been building her professional journey.

The video captures several memorable moments from the day. Shreyashi's parents can be seen walking around the campus, smiling as they take in the surroundings and posing for photographs together.

Another scene shows the family sharing a meal at what appears to be the office cafeteria, adding a personal touch to the workplace tour.

Watch the viral video posted on Instagram here:

Throughout the video, the parents' expressions convey a sense of pride and happiness, something many viewers said made the clip especially moving.

Internet relates to the viral moment The post quickly gained traction online, particularly among users who said they hoped to one day share a similar experience with their own families.

Many commented that the video reflected a milestone often overlooked in discussions about professional success.

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Rather than focusing on promotions, salaries or achievements, the clip highlighted the emotional significance of being able to show parents the results of years of education, hard work and perseverance.

The video has received more than 146,000 views and over 5,600 likes on Instagram.

Internet gets emotional: ‘So wholesome’ The comments section was filled with messages from users who described the video as wholesome and emotional.

"Real life perfect moment," one user wrote.

Another simply commented, "Wholesome."

"So proud of you 😢happy tears," another user wrote.

"Amazing," commented a fourth.

"So cute," another added.