Amazon engineer explains why she'd choose a $200K US job over ₹40 LPA in India

The debate over whether Indian professionals should pursue careers abroad or stay back for high-paying jobs at home has resurfaced after an Amazon engineer shared why she would still choose a $200,000 role in the United States over a ₹40 lakh-per-annum package in India.

In an interview with content creator Umang Chaudhary, Harika Satti, an Indian-origin Machine Learning Engineer II at Amazon, said the decision was driven by career growth rather than financial considerations.

Asked whether she would choose a $200,000 salary in the US or ₹40 lakh per annum in India, Satti said the answer depended on what was being compared.

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"I would say, just in terms of money if you talk, just in terms of finance, I would say 40 lakh in India because you can live your life way more, you know, I think it would be way more luxurious," she said.

'Exposure and technology make the difference' Despite acknowledging that a higher standard of living may be possible in India on that salary, Satti said the opportunities available in the US ultimately outweighed the financial benefits.

"But if I compare overall things like exposure, being able to work on state-of-the-art techniques — so here, companies have a lot of money. That way I have a lot of compute resources, like good data, and also I think being able to work on these latest technologies and everything, I would choose US," she added.

Speaking about her current role at Amazon in Seattle, Satti also explained the compensation structure for Machine Learning Engineer II positions.

"Generally for MLE II, the base ranges from $150k to $200k, and you also get some bonus and stocks," she said.

'Moving to the US was 200% worth it' When asked whether relocating to the US had been the right decision, Satti replied without hesitation: "200%. Yep."

Reflecting on the move, she said it fundamentally changed the way she approached her career.

"I don't know, I just feel like I am a totally different person post bachelor's in India. As I already mentioned, it was all about just getting a job, just getting settled in, just getting a good salary," she said.

“But here, I am really passionate about my work. I really look forward to every single day, not just weekends, because I really like doing what I'm doing. I'm more passionate, I'm more ambitious, and this whole mindset just really makes me happy and satisfied.”

How much does she spend in Seattle? Satti also shared how she manages her finances while living in Seattle.

According to her, around 15% of her post-tax income goes towards rent, while another 10% covers expenses such as food and travel.

She said she spends about 5% of her income on a car but suggested that newcomers to Seattle could avoid the expense altogether.

"Around 5% for car. But you don't really need a car in Seattle, so if you're moving to Seattle, just don't get a car," she said.

With her expenses under control, Satti said she is able to save a significant portion of her earnings.