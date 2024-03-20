Amazon Prime Video launches 69 new titles: Mirzapur Season 3, Ranveer Singh’s Don 3, Kartik Aaryan’s new movie, and more
Amazon Prime Video announces its lineup for 2024 with 69 new titles, including movies and web series such as Citadel: Honey Bunny, Call Me Bae, Daldal, Be Happy, and Subedaar. Twenty-nine movies to be released post-theatrical run, featuring Agni, Bad Newz, Family Star, and Game Changer among others
Amazon Prime Video has delighted fans by revealing its lineup for 2024. The new offerings include 69 new titles. The roster features exciting web series and movies like Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan, Call Me Bae with Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar’s Daldal, Be Happy led by Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar, among others.