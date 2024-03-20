Amazon Prime Video announces its lineup for 2024 with 69 new titles, including movies and web series such as Citadel: Honey Bunny, Call Me Bae, Daldal, Be Happy, and Subedaar. Twenty-nine movies to be released post-theatrical run, featuring Agni, Bad Newz, Family Star, and Game Changer among others

Amazon Prime Video has delighted fans by revealing its lineup for 2024. The new offerings include 69 new titles. The roster features exciting web series and movies like Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan, Call Me Bae with Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar's Daldal, Be Happy led by Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Kapoor's Subedaar, among others.

Amazon will release 29 movies after their theatrical run. Rahul Dholakia’s Agni, Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda, and Game Changer featuring Ram Charan make it to the list. Titles like Ground Zero, Madgaon Express, Yudhra, Yodha, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh will also be released.

Shahid Kapoor's action movie Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, Ikkis by Sriram Raghavan, Stree 2, Don 3 featuring Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, Kanguva starring Suriya, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 by Rishab Shetty will all stream on Prime. So will Baaghi 4, Housefull 5 and an upcoming project by Shoojit Sircar.

Boman Irani is set to debut as a Bollywood director with The Mehta Boys. Reema Kagti’s Supermen of Malegaon and Chhorii 2, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, will also be released in addition to the Telugu films Cheekati Lo and Uppu Kappu Rambu.

The eight original films include Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan, to be released on March 21.

The lineup of the original series includes Arabia Kadali in Telugu, Inspector Rishi in Tamil, Snakes and Ladders in Tamil, and Gangs Kuruthi Punal in Tamil. There is also a Telugu talk show, The Rana Connection, hosted by Rana Daggubati.

Uorfi Javed’s reality show, Follow Karlo Yaar, along with Khauf and Gulkanda Tales by Raj and DK, is on the list. There will be Matka King featuring Vijay Varma with direction by Nagraj Manjule. Also on the list are Ma Kasum, Rangeen, The Great Indian Code, The Revolutionaries, Pritish Nandy’s Ziddi Girls and Sooni Tarporwala’s Waack Girls.

Return of the biggies Some of the biggest shows on Amazon Prime Video are returning with their new seasons. These shows include Paatal Lok, Mirzapur, Bandish Bandits, The Vortex, Suzhal (Tamil) and Panchayat.

Also, the streaming giant has unveiled Sivarapalli and Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam, which are the Telugu and Tamil adaptations of Panchayat.

