Amazon user shares ‘worst experience’ of purchasing iPhone 15 from Amazon, social media post goes viral

A Delhi-based lawyer recently shared his experience of purchasing an iPhone 15 from Amazon's commercial website. In a social media post, Supreme Court Advocate on Records Mukund P Unny narrated how he lost his money without receiving an Apple iPhone ordered from Amazon.

In a series of posts shared on X, formerly Twitter, Unny elucidated how he was a victim of a “possible scam by a supervisor, delivery executive and others at Amazon.” He also alleged that his complaint registered with Amazon was closed without any investigation or “fact-finding.”

The story of Unny's struggle with his iPhone order began when a delivery executive handed him his newly purchased iPhone 15 and asked for a One Time Password (OTP). Unny gave him the OTP and received the product. Later, the delivery executive asked for another OTP.

This is the story of my worst experience with @amazonIN . On 21.07.2024, I ordered iPhone 15 from Amazon in exchange for my iPhone 13. On 22.07.2024, the delivery executive came at around 930 PM. I gave the OTP and took the product, and gave my phone to the executive. 1/9 — Mukund P Unny (@eminentjurist) August 1, 2024

Second OTP at the time of delivery However, Unny couldn't provide second OTP as he hadn't received any. Later, the delivery executive talked to his supervisor on call and asked him to return his iPhone 15. Unny was assured that he would receive his refund soon.

“This is the story of my worst experience with @amazonIN . On 21.07.2024, I ordered iPhone 15 from Amazon in exchange for my iPhone 13. On 22.07.2024, the delivery executive came at around 930 PM. I gave the OTP and took the product, and gave my phone to the executive,” wrote Unny in a post on X on August 1.

"Upon his request and assurance that the product will be "reattempted" the next day, I gave the product to the delivery exec (Vishal 8826421956) after taking the supervisor's and the delivery exec's number," he added in the thread.

Struggle with Amazone customer care complaint After Unny returned his iPhone 15 delivery order, he registered a complaint with Amazon customer service, where he was asked to wait for a few days till the investigation is conducted. He was also assured of refund in case he didn't receive any delivery of the order.

Giving a follow up of his registered complaint with Amazon, Unny wrote, "On 26.07.2024,when I called them, the customer case asked me to wait till 31.05.2024 as "it has to be investigated". Today, when I call Amazon, they said "investigation" is complete and that refund cannot be initiated. No fact-finding was done by Amazon in this."

“Now, we are staring at a loss of Rs. 38000 and a possible scam done by supervisor, delivery exec and others at Amazon. If they say that the exchange is done, then they can very well see the old phone that I still use with me,” he added.

Company response and refund The post, shared on August 1, has received more than 8,79,400 views 4,000 likes. The post has been widely shared on the internet. The e-commerce giant's customer service account replied on the social media post and assured of full support in the case.

“We get your concern, as informed earlier, kindly click on the link shared earlier to reach out to us via DM for further assistance in this regard.”