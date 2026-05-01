Amazon weighs reboot of The Apprentice with Donald Trump Jr. as possible host: Report

Amazon is weighing a revival of the reality television series The Apprentice, with Donald Trump Jr. emerging as a potential host, according to multiple reports.

Early talks begin on The Apprentice revival for Prime Video The discussions, first reported by Variety, remain at a preliminary stage, with the project not yet in active development. Sources indicate there have been no formal talks with the Trump family regarding participation in the proposed reboot.

However, at a recent Oval Office executive signing event, a reporter from Fox News asked the POTUS about whether Donald Trump Jr will be returning as the host for the rumoured revival of The Apprentice. To this, Trump remarked, "Well, I’ve been hearing it. So we’ll see what happens. He’s good. He’s a good guy. He’s probably good. He’s got a little charisma going.”

Advertisement

The original The Apprentice aired from 2004 to 2017 and was hosted by Donald Trump, becoming a defining feature of early 2000s reality television. The programme followed a group of contestants competing in business-related tasks, with eliminations decided in a boardroom setting. Each episode typically ended with Trump delivering the phrase “You’re fired”, which became widely recognised.

Amazon gained access to the show’s catalogue following its acquisition of MGM in 2022, giving it the rights to revisit the format for its streaming platform, Prime Video. Internal conversations about reviving the series have reportedly taken place, though the company has stressed that no concrete plans have been finalised.

An Amazon spokesperson said that any current reports about casting or production details are speculative, reiterating that the show is not actively being developed.

Advertisement

Donald Trump Jr., who previously appeared on the show as an adviser alongside other family members, is among those being considered to take on the hosting role if the project moves forward. However, individuals familiar with the matter have said he has not been formally approached.

The potential reboot comes as streaming platforms continue to revisit established formats in an effort to attract audiences with familiar brands. Industry analysts note that reality television has faced a slowdown in recent years, with fewer new programmes achieving long-term success compared with earlier decades.

If revived, the show would likely stream on Prime Video rather than return to traditional broadcast television. The move could also signal a continued interest by Amazon in content connected to the Trump family, following its acquisition of other related projects.

Advertisement

The idea of a reboot has generated attention due to the programme’s cultural impact during its original run, when it helped elevate Donald Trump’s public profile beyond business into mainstream entertainment.

Despite the renewed interest, the future of The Apprentice remains uncertain, with discussions still at an early stage and no official announcement made regarding production, casting, or release timelines.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.