Ambanis host mass weddings for underprivileged couples ahead of Anant-Radhika’s nuptials

Ambanis gift brides gold and silver ornaments, cheque for 'streedhan', essential items. The 'Samuh Vivah' for 50 underprivileged couples was hosted in display of family's motto 'Service to humanity is service to God'.

First Published09:33 PM IST
To add a personal touch to the event, the Ambani family was present at the occasion and personally extended their best wishes to each couple.
As the Ambanis gear up for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding on 12 July, the family on Tuesday hosted organised 'Samuh Vivah' or a mass wedding for over 50 underprivileged couples in Mumbai.

The mass wedding, a display of Ambani family's moto “Manav seva hi Madhav seva (Service to humanity is service to God)”, was hosted for underprivileged couples from the Palghar area at the Reliance Corporate Park. Nearly 800 people, including family members of the couples, local social workers, and community representatives attended the event.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani at Samuh Vivah

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were accompanied by their son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, and their daughter Isha Ambani with her husband Anand Piramal.

On the occasion, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani said she feels extremely happy seeing the newlywed couples.

"I give my blessing to all these couples. The 'Shubh-lagna' ceremonies of Anant and Radhika begin today with today's mass wedding event," she added.

Nita Ambani extends best wishes to the bride

As a gesture of goodwill and to facilitate the start of their new journey together, the Ambani's bestowed each couple with significant gifts.

The brides were gifted gold ornaments, such as Mangalsutras, wedding rings, and nose rings, as well as silver ornaments like toe rings and anklets. Additionally, each bride received a cheque for Rs. 1.01 lakh as her 'streedhan,' representing her personal wealth.

The couples were also gifted essential grocery and household items sufficient for a year, along with appliances and bedding essentials.

Notably, this isn't the first time the Ambanis have engaged in such philanthropic activities. Previously too, during family weddings, the family has consistently been a party of community service activities such as providing food service ('Anna Seva') to nearby communities in collaboration with NGOs.

