Ambanis paid Rihanna whopping ₹74 crore to perform at the Anant-Radhika pre-wedding festivities
Pop queen Rihanna on Thursday arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
Pop queen Rihanna who arrived in Jamnagar on February 29 along with her troupe, is getting paid around $8-$9 million ( ₹66 to 74 crore) for her performance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, according to a report published by India Today.