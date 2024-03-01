Pop queen Rihanna on Thursday arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Pop queen Rihanna who arrived in Jamnagar on February 29 along with her troupe, is getting paid around $8-$9 million ( ₹66 to 74 crore) for her performance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, according to a report published by India Today.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant on July 12 this year.

In a viral video, Singer Rihanna could be seen making her exit from the airport donning a black high-neck top paired with purple cargo pants. She tied a stripped cloth on her waist.

American singer and songwriter J Brown and multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Adam Blackstone also arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations on Thursday.

The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off on Wednesday with the customary 'anna seva' tradition. Mukesh Ambani, alongside his son Anant Ambani, Anant's fiancee Radhika Merchant, and other family members, actively engaged in serving traditional Gujarati dishes to the residents of Jogwad village, located near the Reliance Township in Jamnagar.

At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents--Viren and Shaila Merchant-- also took part in the 'anna seva'. Food will be served to about 51,000 residents over the next few days.

After the meal, the attendees enjoyed traditional folk music. Famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show with his singing.

The guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities. They will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

The guest list also includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, Former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to arrive in Jamnagar for the event.

