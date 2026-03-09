Ambanis step out for a bite! Mukesh, Anant, Radhika spotted at Mumbai’s Rameswaram Cafe— customer’s reaction goes viral

Mumbai's Rameshwaram Cafe is in the spotlight since India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani and his family stepped out to have a meal at the South Indian eatery. Circumventing the long queue lined up outside the restaurant, Reliance Industries chairman visited at the Churchgate eatery with his son Anant and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant earlier this week.

In the video, Ambani family presence seem to overpower Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's fan following. This video was shared by Mumbai-based content creator Prafful Paithane on Sunday who was among those who were at the Cafe at the same time when the Ambanis entered.

Also Read | YouTuber meets Ambani at AI summit; says he recalled their earlier encounter

The caption to the viral video states, ““Just a normal day in Mumbai casually running into Janhvi Kapoor & Radhika Ambani, Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani.”

The video shows several cars lined outside Rameshwaram Cafe in Mumbai’s Churchgate area which were a part of Ambani family's convoy. Mukesh Ambani, dressed simply in black trousers and a beige shirt, can be stepping into the iconic eatery, surrounded by security personnel. The high-profile billionaire greeted the crowd with folded hands who had gathered to catch a glimpse of India’s richest man.

Also Read | Reliance to invest ₹10 trillion to build AI ecosystem

Watch the viral video of Mukesh Ambani's family entering Mumbai's Rameshwaram Cafe:

Social media reaction This video amassed over 1.7 lakh views and several comments. A user asked, “Just curious…did the Ambanis also roam around with plates looking for a seat, or did they stand and ate the food?”

Another user noted, “Few days ago I saw a post on how this cafe has democratised waiting time and service only to pull this now.”

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani Announces ₹10 Lakh Crore AI Push At India AI Impact Summit

A third user enquired, “Was that jr. NTR at the very end...”

A fourth user wrote, “No seating area at all?”