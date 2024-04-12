Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is celebrated on April 14 every year to honor the memory of "Father of Indian Constitution" Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

1891-born Ambedkar was not only the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, but the first Law Minister of Independent India, a jurist, economist, and a social reformer.

He dedicated his life to eradicate discrimination against the untouchables and fight for the rights of women and labour. Hence, his birth anniversary is also known as 'Equality Day'.

Ambedkar's life was spent advocating for equality and fair treatment of all citizens in the eyes of law.

This year, Ambedkar Jayanti 2024 marks 134th birthday of Baba Shaeb, and a public holiday across India.

The day is marked by numerous events such as processions, community gatherings, and tributes at statues of Ambedkar across the country.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!