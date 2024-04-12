Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: The significance, history and more of Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary
Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 celebrates Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the 'Father of Indian Constitution'. Known as 'Equality Day', it honors his dedication to eradicating discrimination. This year marks his 134th birthday, observed with events and tributes nationwide.
Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is celebrated on April 14 every year to honor the memory of "Father of Indian Constitution" Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message