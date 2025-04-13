Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 school holiday: Are schools open or closed on Monday, April 14? Check here

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is celebrated every year on April 14 to honour Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the “Father of the Indian Constitution”, on his birth anniversary.

Ambedkar Jayanti, April 14, has been declared a public holiday by the Centre. However, since it is not a gazetted public holiday, not all institutes are liable to observe it.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Will school remain closed tomorrow, April 14? Yes, all educational institutions — including private and government schools and colleges — will remain closed on Monday, April 14, in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti.

All public and private sector banks across Delhi-NCR, including Noida and Gurugram, will also be shut on Monday.

Will banks remain closed? Banks, both government and private, will remain closed on Monday, April 14, in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti in the following states and union territories:

Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam.

While in-person banking services will be unavailable in these states, customers can access ATMs, mobile banking, and Internet banking as usual for essential transactions.

However, some banks will remain open in a few regions, including Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

Is Ambedkar Jayanti a holiday at private offices too? All government offices will be closed on Monday.

However, private businesses and corporate offices are not legally obligated to observe a public holiday, but some may close for business for private reasons.

Other essential services Essential services such as healthcare, ration depots, pharmacies, and general stores will operate as usual.

However, many outpatient departments in hospitals (OPDs) are expected to be closed on that day; it is advisable to check with individual hospitals.

About Dr Ambedkar Born in 1891, DR Ambedkar was not just the principal architect of the Indian Constitution but also the first Law Minister of Independent India, a jurist, economist, and social reformer.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 marks the 135th birthday of Dr Ambedkar.