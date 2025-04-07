Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Why is it celebrated on April 14? History, significance, public holiday - all you need to know

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is celebrated every year on April 14 to honour Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the "Father of the Indian Constitution," on his birth anniversary.

Born in 1891, Ambedkar was not just the principal architect of the Indian Constitution but also the first Law Minister of Independent India, a jurist, economist, and social reformer.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 marks the 135th birthday of Dr. Ambedkar. On this day, a public holiday is also observed across India. Processions, community gatherings, and tributes at Ambedkar statues across the nation mark the visionary's birth anniversary.

Dr Ambedkar was born in 1891 near Indore, now in Madhya Pradesh. The first public celebration of his birthday took place on April 14, 1928, in Pune, which was organised by activist Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay. Since then, this day has been observed as Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Significance Dr Ambedkar dedicated his life to eradicating discrimination against untouchables and fighting for the rights of women and labor, which is why his birth anniversary is also known as ‘Equality Day.’

Dr Ambedkar's contributions in eradicating cast inequality is just one of the reasons, for which he is celebrated. Here are other key highlights:

1. Architect of the Constitution: Ambedkar Jayanti celebrates Dr Ambedkar's pivotal role in framing a constitution rooted in justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

2. Crusader for Equality: Dr. Ambedkar is known for his tireless efforts against social discrimination and advocacy for the rights of oppressed communities.

3. Champion of Education: Apart from honouring Dr Ambedkar for his belief in education as a tool for social and economic empowerment, people across India also celebrate him for his contributions to the field of economics

4. Inspiration for Progress: Ambedkar's legacy continues to inspire efforts towards a more inclusive and equitable society.

Ambedkar Jayanti stands as a powerful reminder of the values of equality, justice, and social reform that Dr. Ambedkar championed throughout his life.

Ambedkar Jayanti holiday The Central government has declared Ambedkar Jayanti, on April 14, as a public holiday for his ‘contributions to society and the Constitution.’

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced the update on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.