Ambulance attacked in Bengaluru: Three men assault driver for overtaking while infant on board for emergency

Ensuring the passage of ambulances is fundamental to driving etiquettes. However, a recent incident near Bengaluru sparked outrage on social media when three men assaulted an ambulance driver for overtaking their vehicle. The ambulance was transporting an infant in urgent need of medical care. The trio halted the ambulance and reportedly attacked the driver.

“I was taking a baby from Tumkur to Bengaluru. The baby's health condition was very serious. While driving, I overtook a vehicle. Then they came and assaulted me. Whatever happened to me today shouldn't happen to anybody else. Please get me justice,” NDTV quoted the ambulance driver saying after the incident.

The police identified the three accused and arrested them. They have been identified as Yuvraj, Manjunath, and Latish.

Here's the viral video

The internet expressed anger over the incident, with people demanding strict action against the accused.

“We've seen enough such cases, it's high time we create a special-separate lane for Ambulances-fire vehicles and police, I know it's not applicable and not practical given how shop owners extend their area and people park anywhere but these has to be a solution for such critical public service vehicles. We need a solution for this, there will be outrage every time for some days or even weeks but later it'll go back to same (SIC),” one user posted on X.

Another demanded that the accused be put behind bars and be booked for an attempt to murder. “Arrest and put them behind bars for potential attempt to murder. About 5 years should give them enough time to reflect on their pathetic lives.”