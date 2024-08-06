America doesn’t want ‘bad apples’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle anymore: Donald Trump’s son

Eric Trump, the third child of former US President Donald Trump, praised the Royal establishment as admirable but acknowledged the possibility of ‘bad apples’ while referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

America doesn’t want ‘bad apples’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle anymore: Donald Trump’s son REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/File Photo(REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/File Photo)

Eric Trump, the third child of former US President Donald Trump, criticised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while emphasising his father's admiration for the British Royal Family.

During a conversation with Ben Leo on GB News, Eric praised the Royal establishment as admirable but acknowledged the possibility of “bad apples”.

Eric and his father have great respect for the Queen, said the American businessman. He called the Royal Family a “sacred institution”. He implied that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed isolated and suggested they might not be welcome in the US anymore.

“You can happily have those two, we might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own,” he told the British publication.

There are doubts about Harry's future in California, where he lives with wife Meghan and their two kids in a nine-bedroom mansion. Things escalated after his admission in his autobiography, "Spare," that he had used drugs.

According to US law, this could lead to a visa application being denied. The Heritage Foundation is challenging the Department of Homeland Security over this issue.

Donald Trump on Harry-Meghan

During an exclusive interview with GB News in March, Donald Trump hinted that, if he were re-elected, Prince Harry might be deported from the US. Speaking with Nigel Farage, the Republican candidate for US Elections 2024 acknowledged that Harry's future could be uncertain.

When Farage asked whether Harry should receive special treatment if it turned out he lied on his Visa application, the former US president responded that there should be no special privileges. If authorities discover any falsehoods related to drug use, they should take “appropriate action”, senior Trump added.

Farage asked what he meant by “appropriate action” and if it meant deporting the Duke from the US.

“Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago,” Trump answered in March.

