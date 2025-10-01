‘America, I love you’: Indian woman bids tearful farewell to US after layoff, shares emotional video

The American dream ended, at least for now, for Ananya Joshi, an Indian professional who chronicled her job search struggles online. After months of unsuccessful applications following her layoff, Joshi has left the United States. On September 29, she shared an emotional Instagram video, capturing her tearful farewell as she boarded her flight.

Calling the departure “by far the hardest step” in her journey, Joshi expressed deep gratitude to the US, which she described as her “first home” as a financially independent adult. “Though short-lived, I really appreciate the life you gave me, America. I love you,” she wrote in the caption.

A 2024 graduate of Northwestern University with a master’s degree in Biotechnology, Joshi gained work experience at a biotech startup under the F-1 Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. However, she was laid off earlier this year and, despite months of applications and interviews, could not secure a new role within the required visa timeframe.

Watch the viral video here:

In a LinkedIn post four months ago, she had explained her situation: “I’ve been laid off from my previous role as part of a company-wide downsizing. There’s some urgency to this as my STEM OPT clock is ticking, and I need to secure a role within the next month to remain in the US.”

Unable to extend her stay, Joshi has now returned home, though her recent posts hint at possible plans to explore opportunities in Dubai. While many social media users empathised with her ordeal, some questioned her decision to fly first class.

A user wrote, “Left the American dream to pursue Dubai dream and weeping in a first class, such a tough life.”

Another user wrote, “Watching your video had me in tears, because it reminded me the time last year I left states, the ache, the tears. I can understand how tough it must be for you and it is. I wish you the best and as I always believe may you to achieve that dream again (trust me and the ppl who follow you - they know you will).”

“Being this privileged and crying in Etihad business class is such a struggle,” the third user wrote.

“Sending you so much love!! Amazing amazing things coming your way,” the fourth wrote.

“The crying is so real, I felt it too, you will be missed, stay strong and don’t forget there’s so much in the world still left to see!!!! Everything happens for a reason and I can’t wait to see how your life unfolds,” the fifth user commented.