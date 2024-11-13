American actor John Krasinski crowned Sexiest Man Alive 2024 by People magazine

  • The following development arrived after the internet was confused about Benny Blanco being crowned the winner for this year.

Livemint
Updated13 Nov 2024, 07:01 PM IST
Producer-director-writer John Krasinski attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'IF' at the SVA Theatre, May 13, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Producer-director-writer John Krasinski attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures’ ’IF’ at the SVA Theatre, May 13, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

American actor and filmmaker John Burke Krasinski is now People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. During the 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert, the magazine announced the actor-writer-director as its pick Tuesday night.

The following development arrived after the internet was confused about Benny Blanco being crowned the winner for this year, reported Hindustan Times.

Also Read | Candyman actor Tony Todd dead at 69 after prolonged illness

Starred in 'The Office' before launching the 'Quiet Place' franchise, Krasinski joked in an interview with the magazine that he's hoping his wife, fellow actor Emily Blunt, makes good on a promise to plaster the cover as wallpaper at their home. He takes the mantle from last year's honouree, Patrick Dempsey.

Also Read | Why Hollywood’s star power couldn’t win the vote for Kamala Harris?

Krasinski even told People that his immediate reaction to the honour was “just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts.” He added that he thought he might be getting pranked.

About Krasisnki:

The American actor gained fame after playing the floppy-haired, lanky Jim on the US version of the mockumentary The Office and transitioned into the clean-cut, muscular action star on Amazon's Jack Ryan, playing the Tom Clancy character previously portrayed by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford and Ben Affleck on the big screen.

He also co-wrote, directed and starred in A Quiet Place that grew into a three-film franchise. He created the immensely popular pandemic-era webseries Some Good News.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday gift: Hollywood names SRK’s ‘best’ movie entry scene

In 2024, he debuted his sixth directorial effort, IF, a film about imaginary friends that also featured Blunt.

His wife's reaction:

After Krasisnki was named as Sexiest Man Alive for 2024 by People's magazine, his wife Emily Brunt said that she would even like to wallpaper their house with the cover.

Netizens react:

One wrote, "first trump now this? america has failed us"

Another commented, "Have some shame."

A third wrote, "John Krasinski was crowned Sexiest Man Alive, and I’m just sitting here wondering… HOW?!"

"was there no other options?" worte a fourth.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 07:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsAmerican actor John Krasinski crowned Sexiest Man Alive 2024 by People magazine

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.25
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.9 (-3.4%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.45
    03:50 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -8.8 (-3.03%)

    Tata Power share price

    399.05
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -15.2 (-3.67%)

    Tata Motors share price

    786.40
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    1.45 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Suzlon Energy share price

    54.08
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.31 (-8.94%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.59
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.36 (-7.89%)

    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals share price

    545.95
    03:44 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -43.85 (-7.43%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    898.15
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -70.5 (-7.28%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    307.80
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.65 (8.32%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,259.00
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    55.25 (4.59%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    259.70
    03:52 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    9.15 (3.65%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.85 (3.53%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,865.00-440.00
      Chennai
      76,871.00-440.00
      Delhi
      77,023.00-440.00
      Kolkata
      76,875.00-440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.