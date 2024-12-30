American age-reversal expert praised Indian food for its health benefits. Recently, the tech millionaire visited India to promote his age-reversal book. His recent statement left social media confused amid perceptions of its carb-heavy nature.

American age-reversal expert and the tech millionaire, Bryan Johnson, who visited India earlier this month to promote his book on age-reversal, praised Indian cuisine in one of his social media posts on health and wellness.

The American entrepreneur who is known for propagating healthy lifestyle, in a post on X said, “Power is moving away from football and fast food and towards health, science, and Indian food."

The founder and former CEO of Kernel urged his followers to embrace Indian food. However, his appeal is in stark contrast to what he believes and recommends. Pointing to the fact that Indian cuisine is often perceived as carb-heavy, many expressed their opinion online.

This surprising post left netizens in splits as he brought his own food on his six-day visit to India, adhering to a strict diet. Making the revelation about his diet on the recent India tour, he said, “A lot of people ask me what I do about food when I travel. The first rule is this: food is guilty until proven innocent. This is why I’ve brought with me to India every calorie I’ll eat for six days."

During his visit to Mumbai and Bengaluru, Johnson consumed health mixes, macadamia nut bars, lentils, pea soup and matcha, all these ingredients are a part of his meticulously tested Blueprint diet plan. Amid concerns over the global food supply, he carried his own food to places he visited, the tech millionaire said in clarification.

Reacting to this series of conflicting statements from the tech millionaire, a user stated, “Everything in India is diverse. When someone says Indian food, I ask, what Indian food? It's like me landing in London and saying that Croissant is an amazing European food." Another user remarked, “Since when is naan bread healthy?"

A third user questioned, "Isn't Indian food traditionally so so carb heavy/protein light?" A fourth user commented, “Indian food of the type that made half of India diabetic?" A fifth user replied, "I love Indian food the most but why is power moving towards Indian food? It’s not the healthiest of the bunch. Very protein deficient. Excessive carbs. Spices have been found to be adulterated with heavy metals. Lots of pseudoscience in the “alternative medicine" field.