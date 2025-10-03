American company lays off majority of Indian workforce in 3-minute call, employee shares ordeal

A Reddit post by an Indian employee has gone viral for highlighting the abrupt and impersonal way mass layoffs are being handled by global companies.

The user, who worked remotely for a US-based firm, described how October 1 began like any other day until an unexpected calendar invite appeared for a mandatory meeting with the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO).

According to the post, the COO joined the call at 11:01 am, disabled employees’ cameras and microphones, and within three minutes announced that “most of their Indian workforce” was being laid off due to “internal organisational restructuring.” He clarified that the decision was not performance-based, but no questions were allowed. The call ended at 11:04 am.

By the time the employee checked their inbox, the layoff email had already arrived — confirming October 1 would be their last working day. Employees were told they would receive one month’s salary and encashment of unused leaves as part of the severance.

“This is the first time I’ve been laid off and it just truly sucks,” the employee wrote, expressing shock at the lack of notice or empathy. The sudden announcement, with no time to prepare, left many feeling “shocked, stunned, frustrated and stressed.”

The employee later updated the post, addressing scepticism from some Reddit users. “If you’re being rude or calling this post fake simply because I didn’t name the company, I’m just not gonna interact … Learn how to talk to people, especially when they’re ranting about possibly one of their top 3 worst days.”

While the company’s name was not disclosed publicly in the post, the individual said they shared it privately with those who asked politely. Several users also offered help and job leads in the comments.

The post has sparked discussions online about the growing trend of mass layoffs being conducted via short video calls or emails, raising concerns about corporate culture, employee dignity, and the mental health impact of sudden job losses.

A user shared, “Sorry to hear this. I can understand how you must be feeling. I was laid off a couple of years ago and I was devastated for months. Just understand that it’s not your fault and almost everyone gets laid off at least once in their careers. It took me a few months to get back on my feet but I got a job that I love now.”

Another user wrote, “This is just sad. OP, you deserve a workplace where you are valued and respected and I hope you can land a better opportunity soon!”