American couple quit New York life, bought a ₹12.4 lakh home in Italy: ‘Can’t imagine moving back'

For many, moving abroad remains a dream. For one American couple, it became the beginning of an entirely different way of life.

In an essay published by CNBC Make It, an American woman recounted how she and her husband left New York City in 2019 and eventually settled in a small town in Italy's Abruzzo region, where they bought a house for 11,500 euros (around ₹12.4 lakh) in cash.

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The couple, who had both grown up in the United States, now say they have no plans to return.

"My 5-year-old daughter will start primary school in Italy this September. Watching her prepare for this next chapter has made me reflect on how much our lives have changed," she wrote.

A Move That Started Before Their Daughter Was Born The author said she worked in operations at a tech startup in New York, while her husband, Alex Ninman, was employed as a butcher at Whole Foods.

The couple relocated to Europe in 2019 and stayed with her grandfather in the Czech Republic, where their daughter was born in 2020.

Today, they live in a lesser-known town in Italy's Abruzzo region, about three hours from Rome.

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Unlike many expatriates who choose larger Italian cities, they deliberately settled in a small community that attracts few tourists.

"We found a different way of life, and I can't imagine moving back to the U.S. in the coming years," she wrote.

How They Bought A House For Just $13,000

According to the essay, the family's home cost 11,500 euros (approximately $13,100). The property is a two-storey, two-bedroom house measuring just under 1,076 square feet, with an additional basement bedroom and an attic.

The couple estimated spending another 15,000 euros (around $17,100) on renovations.

The author said the lower cost of living in Italy made homeownership possible without taking on debt.

"Food, childcare, and other expenses are more affordable here. The lower cost of living gave us breathing room and allowed us to focus less on earning more and more," she wrote.

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She initially continued working remotely in the tech industry before switching to a marketing role with an Italian travel company while also creating online content.

Although she now earns less, she said the trade-off has been worthwhile because of the increased flexibility.

"My flexible schedule allows me to take my daughter to preschool in the morning, pick her up in the afternoon, and spend more of her childhood present for the everyday moments."

Choosing Community Over Convenience The family said their decision to settle in Italy was motivated by more than finances.

"We were drawn to the sense of community. We wanted to become part of a place and contribute to it, rather than looking for a temporary adventure or an expat bubble," the author wrote.

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She described a lifestyle where neighbours regularly stop to chat, friends visit without prior notice and residents look out for one another.

According to her, the community spirit becomes even more visible during the summer months, when families gather in town squares after dinner and children play together late into the evening.

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"It’s common to see toddlers, school-age kids and teenagers still in the piazza at 11 p.m. or midnight while parents and grandparents sit nearby talking with friends," she wrote.

The author acknowledged that such scenes initially felt unfamiliar after growing up in the US but gradually became normal.

"In the U.S., people might assume the children are unsupervised. Here, we take comfort in the fact that they’re surrounded by a community that knows and cares for them."

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Raising Their Daughter In Italy The couple's daughter has spent almost her entire life in Italy after starting preschool shortly after turning two.

Alongside English, Czech and Italian, she is also learning the local dialect spoken in the region.

"For our daughter, it's simply home," the author wrote, contrasting her experience with that of her parents, who still consider Italian a language they continue to learn.

'Living With Less And Gaining More' While praising life in Italy, the author also acknowledged its challenges.

She wrote that the family misses relatives and friends in the United States and admitted that navigating Italian bureaucracy can be frustrating.

"Simple tasks have often involved more paperwork, appointments, or follow-up visits than I expected," she said, recalling that she was once asked to provide a copy of her health insurance card while arranging a home internet connection.

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Despite these hurdles, she believes the move has brought lasting benefits.

"But we've also gained things that are harder to quantify. We spend less time driving and consuming, and more time walking, talking with neighbors, participating in local events and being present in the mundane."

Reflecting on their journey, she concluded: "In our small town here in Abruzzo, we found a place where we could enjoy life and feel connected to the people around us. This is the kind of life we want for ourselves and our daughter, who we hope will continue to grow up with a deep sense of belonging."

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home American couple quit New York life, bought a ₹12.4 lakh home in Italy: ‘Can’t imagine moving back'