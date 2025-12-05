American family visits India for 2.5 months, lists 9 culture shocks | Viral video

An American woman travelling with her family in India is going viral for her take on the cultural contrasts between the two countries. Anna Haakenson, a mother of two, spent two-and-a-half months exploring India — and says she expected differences, but did not realise how different everyday life would feel.

In a popular Instagram post, Haakenson highlighted everything from food habits to family structures — sparking a lively discussion online.

9 differences the American family noticed Honking In America, honking signals anger; in India, it’s more like — “Hi, I’m here, please move”.

Spice Levels “Spicy” in the US = mild heat.

“Spicy” in India = may result in digestive adventures for foreigners.

Strangers vs Community Haakenson says Americans may act like you don’t exist — but in India, people instantly want to know where you’re from and where you’re going.

Trash Disposal Bins in the US.

Wherever is convenient, in many parts of India — according to her post.

Roads & Driving USA: Follow the rules, drive individually.

India: A system of “controlled chaos” only locals understand.

Weather US: Four seasons.

India: Hot, monsoon and ‘surprise extra heat’.

Religion & Festivals Quiet churches in America vs. temples and festivals that can take over entire cities in India.

Cost of Living Everything feels expensive in the US, she writes, but India felt far more affordable for daily life.

Family Structure Single-family homes in the US; multiple generations living together in India.

Watch the viral video here:

‘It’s True’ — Social Media Weighs In Haakenson’s post has now crossed nearly four million views, with many Indians agreeing — and offering more points she “missed” about the country’s quirks and charm.

A user wrote, “I knew India would be different but I didn’t know by how much!”

Another user wrote, “Thanks for sharing the differences you have noticed! Although I have not lived in India, i knew about all these from the couple of time i have visited.”