American family visits India for 2.5 months, lists 9 culture shocks | Viral video

An American family travelling across India for over two months is going viral for listing nine cultural differences they observed — from the way Indians honk to spice levels, chaotic traffic, and multi-generational households. 

Anjali Thakur
Updated5 Dec 2025, 03:59 PM IST
American family lives in India for 2.5 months
American family lives in India for 2.5 months(Instagram/wanderlust.haaks)

An American woman travelling with her family in India is going viral for her take on the cultural contrasts between the two countries. Anna Haakenson, a mother of two, spent two-and-a-half months exploring India — and says she expected differences, but did not realise how different everyday life would feel.

In a popular Instagram post, Haakenson highlighted everything from food habits to family structures — sparking a lively discussion online.

Also Read | The World Cup is coming to America—and It has a plan to keep Trump onside

9 differences the American family noticed

  • Honking

In America, honking signals anger; in India, it’s more like — “Hi, I’m here, please move”.

  • Spice Levels

“Spicy” in the US = mild heat.

“Spicy” in India = may result in digestive adventures for foreigners.

  • Strangers vs Community

Haakenson says Americans may act like you don’t exist — but in India, people instantly want to know where you’re from and where you’re going.

  • Trash Disposal

Bins in the US.

Wherever is convenient, in many parts of India — according to her post.

  • Roads & Driving

USA: Follow the rules, drive individually.

India: A system of “controlled chaos” only locals understand.

  • Weather

US: Four seasons.

India: Hot, monsoon and ‘surprise extra heat’.

  • Religion & Festivals

Quiet churches in America vs. temples and festivals that can take over entire cities in India.

  • Cost of Living

Everything feels expensive in the US, she writes, but India felt far more affordable for daily life.

  • Family Structure

Single-family homes in the US; multiple generations living together in India.

Watch the viral video here:

‘It’s True’ — Social Media Weighs In

Haakenson’s post has now crossed nearly four million views, with many Indians agreeing — and offering more points she “missed” about the country’s quirks and charm.

Also Read | Zohran Mamdani, the Louvre top Americans’ most mispronounced words of 2025

A user wrote, “I knew India would be different but I didn’t know by how much!”

Another user wrote, “Thanks for sharing the differences you have noticed! Although I have not lived in India, i knew about all these from the couple of time i have visited.”

“You only saw temples , here are mosques, church, gurudwara and jinalaya,” the third user wrote on Instagram.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsTrendsAmerican family visits India for 2.5 months, lists 9 culture shocks | Viral video
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.