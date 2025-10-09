Influencer live-streams 8 hour birth, showing ‘ugly and not-so-pleasant parts' on Twitch

A popular Instagram influencer from Texas, US, is under criticism after she gave birth during a Twitch livestream that lasted over eight hours. The stream, titled as a World of Warcraft gameplay, showed a home birth scene with Fandy surrounded by friends, family, and two birthing specialists. During the delivery, Fandy took sharp, deep breaths and was often seen checking her Twitch chat on her phone. A giant display in the background showed her channel’s chat in real-time.

Fans watched every detail Fans observed as Fandy was examined by a midwife who prepared her for childbirth. Throughout the stream, viewers commented on everything — from the baby’s heartbeat to Fandy adjusting her position for delivery.

About 45 minutes in, the birthing team began setting up the space with towels, plastic sheets, and an inflatable pool. As news of the unusual livestream spread, the chat filled with curious viewers unfamiliar with Fandy’s usual content. Debates soon emerged over whether broadcasting such an intimate moment was appropriate.

Critics labelled the stream “cringe” and potentially unsafe, questioning whether it complied with Twitch’s content policies.

Fandy responds to criticism In an Instagram post, Fandy addressed the backlash, writing: “There are TONS of births that have been documented. This is no different from the thousands of them out there, it was just done in a live format, which showed the entirety of the birth process – the ugly and the not-so-pleasant parts included.”

She added that explaining her decision was one of the hardest things she has ever done. After a difficult hospital experience with her first child, she chose a home birth this time.

Responding to allegations of monetary gain Responding to claims that she livestreamed for financial gain, Fandy said:

“I did not do it for the ‘money’. Neither me nor Bryan asked for subs, made goals, or really even acknowledged bits (as much as we appreciate you guys)… we were busy.”

She also announced: “I'll also announce it here; I’ve deactivated my OnlyFans as of today. I started my content creation journey 10 years ago as just a streamer and that’s what I’m going to be from now on. My next arc starts now. Thanks for being a part of the journey.”

The 30-year-old influencer — who is best known for her live videos playing World of Warcraft gave birth to Luna Rose on October 8.