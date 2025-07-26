American sit-com South Park makes fun of President Trump in new episode

‘South Park’ creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have revealed that they clashed with Comedy Central over a controversial scene in the Season 27 premiere of the animated series.

The dispute centred around an animated image of Donald Trump’s genitals, which the network wanted to blur — but the creators refused.

What is so Controversial About the Episode? The episode, titled 'Sermon on the Mount’, aired just a day before Parker and Stone appeared on stage at Comic-Con on Thursday night. During a panel discussion featuring South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Digiman!, the duo were asked whether Comedy Central had given them any notes or pushed back on the content.

Parker explained: “It’s always like, ‘So we love the episode,’ but that’s what happened. They’re like, ‘OK, but we’re gonna blur the penis.’ And I’m like, ‘No, you’re not gonna blur the penis.’”

Stone added, jokingly, “We put eyes on the penis.”

Parker elaborated that their solution was to turn the animated penis into a character by giving it eyes. “If we put eyes on the penis, we won’t blur it. And then that was a whole conversation for about four f**king days. It’s a character.”

The Comic-Con audience responded with laughter throughout the exchange. Parker sarcastically opened the conversation by saying, “We’re terribly sorry,” referencing the bold nature of the episode.

Later, when the moderator jokingly mentioned a subpoena, Stone quipped, “That’s fine, man, I’m ready.”

The episode satirised both Trump and the show's corporate parent, Paramount, mocking Trump’s legal tactics and reportedly false claims. In one segment, Trump appears nude in a Deepfake video and begs Satan for sex. A caption declares: “His Penis Is Teeny-Tiny, but His Love for Us Is Large.”

Internet Reacts to this Trump Dig Trump's antis immediately took to X to make fun of the President of the United States.

One person wrote, "The “this show is SUPPOSED to be offensive towards EVERYONE” crowd when South Park calls Trump a pedophile (sic).

“I thought it was fine. South Park makes fun of everybody and that’s why it’s good (sic),” wrote another user.