American soldier begs for life, kneels down as local Kuwaitis attack him to ‘take care of business’ | Watch viral video

Local residents in Kuwait attacked a US soldier after he landed from his parachute. A viral video on social media shows an American soldier pleading to the locals, who appear aggressive.

While one of them films the incident, another is seen recording the US soldier with his mobile camera. Meanwhile, one person holds a stick and appears to attack the soldier.

As the soldier asks them to ‘back off’, he kneels before them. However, when he says he is American, the locals seem to lose interest and move away. It is assumed that the local people thought he was an Iranian soldier and became aggressive.

“Video emerges of Kuwaitis aggressively approaching one of our downed fighter pilots, but as soon as the pilot tells them he’s AMERICAN, they back off,” wrote a US journalist who shared the video.

“It seems the Kuwaitis thought an IRANIAN jet had just been downed, and they were going to take care of business,” the journalist added.

The journalist later informed that the soldier was safe. “All six of our pilots are accounted for and safe,” he added.

“Being American carries massive respect in the oil-rich Gulf. U.S. protects these nations. Any other pilot (Iranian, etc.) would’ve been in deep trouble. That “I’m American” line was a literal get-out-of-jail-free card,” commented a social media user.

“Aren’t these pilots armed? Shouldn’t they be carrying a small sidearm for situations like this?” asked another user.

Another user wrote, “The Kuwait border is ten miles from Iran. Seems the Kuwaitis are jumpy about the downed pilot being Iranian. Once he states he’s American, all is good. Definitely a tense situation for the pilot & locals on the ground.”

“Can’t blame the Kuwaitis for being cautious, but they know the USA is their ally,” came from another.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Why are US soldiers in Kuwait? Around 13,500 US soldiers are currently stationed in Kuwait. It’s part of a long-standing security partnership between the two countries.

Kuwait is the main logistics and support hub for US military operations in the Middle East. It hosts key bases like Camp Arifjan and Ali Al-Salem Air Base.

Since 28 February, US forces in Kuwait have been supporting a large military campaign against Iran, called Operation Epic Fury. The conflict escalated after rising tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and internal political issues.

Kuwaiti bases play a critical role in moving weapons, equipment and supplies to active battlefields. A unit based in Kuwait is managing logistics for the ongoing offensive.