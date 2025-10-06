American woman in Delhi highlights stark price difference between dining in India and US: ‘All this for under $10’

An American woman living in Delhi has won over the internet with her appreciation for India’s affordability, especially when it comes to dining out. Kristen Fischer, who frequently shares her experiences of living in India, recently posted a video comparing how much her family spends on meals in India versus the United States.

In the video, Fischer revealed that her family of six enjoyed a hearty meal — including three starters, three main courses, and dessert — for under $10 (around ₹850) at a restaurant in Delhi. She added that a similar meal in the US would cost close to $100 (over ₹8,000).

“This would be unheard of in America,” she wrote in the caption. “One thing I love about living in India is that we can go out to eat much more often than we ever could in the USA. A similar meal in the US would cost close to $100. The price difference is completely outrageous. And don’t even get me started on tipping culture in America — that has gotten completely out of hand.”

Fischer’s post quickly went viral, striking a chord with both Indian and international users who agreed with her comparison of living costs between the two countries. Many praised her for highlighting how India’s dining culture allows families to enjoy restaurant experiences more frequently without breaking the bank.

Also Read | American woman shares what she gave up after moving to Delhi

A user wrote, “You're absolutely right! Eating in restaurants is definitely cheaper in India! And tipping is not necessary either! The best thing is the variety of food on the menu!! The choice is much more like North Indian, South Indian, Indo-Chinese, etc & every food has its own special flavour & level of spice!”

Another user wrote, “So true I miss food. I keep telling my husband same thing. Plus if you dont wanna go out you have swiggy, zomato.”

The third user wrote, “Earning in dollars, spending in rupees. Living the dream!”

Also Read | US woman wins $100,000 after discovering forgotten lottery ticket in her closet