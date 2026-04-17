‘Had enough’: American woman quits Sweden after 8 years, cites work and visa challenges in viral post

An American professional, Amanda Herzog, has said she is leaving Sweden after spending eight years in the country, pointing to difficulties in building a stable career and concerns over immigration-related issues.

In a detailed LinkedIn post, Herzog said her decision comes after years of professional setbacks and personal struggles. She noted that while her early years in Sweden included positive experiences, her outlook changed over time due to what she described as worsening conditions for foreign workers.

Built A Business To Help Expats, But Faced Challenges

Herzog founded her company, Intertalents In Sweden, in 2020 with the aim of helping foreign-born professionals navigate the Swedish job market. She said the initiative was inspired by her own experiences of trying to establish a career in the country.

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According to her post, the company initially saw growth and success, with several positive outcomes for clients. However, she added that over time, she began receiving increasing reports from individuals facing serious workplace and immigration-related challenges.

These included allegations of deportations, underpayment, workplace harassment and layoffs affecting foreign workers.

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Personal Legal Battle And Immigration Issues

Herzog also highlighted her own difficulties, including a prolonged legal dispute over unemployment benefits. She said she has been contesting a rejection of her claim in court for more than three years.

In addition, she described receiving a letter from Sweden’s migration authority accusing her of misrepresentation related to documentation. Herzog said she later provided the required document and the case was closed, but expressed dissatisfaction with how the matter was handled.

“Had Enough”: Decision To Return To The US

Explaining her decision, Herzog said she no longer felt comfortable promoting Sweden as a destination for foreign professionals or investing further in her business under the circumstances.

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“I could no longer continue encouraging people to move to a country that I knew was going to treat them so horribly,” she wrote.

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She added that she plans to return to the United States to be closer to family and avoid uncertainties related to residency and deportation risks.

Future Of Her Company Uncertain

Herzog said she is exploring options for the future of Intertalents In Sweden, including selling the business, bringing in new leadership, or integrating it into another organisation. She emphasised that she hopes the work continues in some form.

Social Media Reactions Highlight Wider Concerns

Her post prompted responses from several social media users, some of whom shared similar experiences.

One user said they had been waiting over a year for an immigration decision despite living in Sweden for several years, adding that the uncertainty had taken a toll on their mental health.

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Another commenter praised Herzog’s decision to leave, calling it “brave” and reflecting on the difficulty of stepping away after investing years in a country.

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A third user claimed that comparable situations had been reported in Finland as well, suggesting broader challenges for foreign professionals in parts of Europe.

Professional Background

According to her LinkedIn profile, Herzog has previously worked as a marketing manager at Bumbee Labs, a store project manager with Husqvarna Group, and an editor with JU Local before starting her own venture.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.