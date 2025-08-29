American woman shares what she gave up after moving to Delhi, says life is ‘better off’

An American woman who has been living in Delhi for the past four years has listed the three things she gave up after moving to India, changes she believes have improved her and her family’s lives.

Content creator Kristen Fischer said the first shift was adopting a vegetarian diet. “I decided to start eating vegetarian when I came to India. It feels cheaper, cleaner, easier and healthier. I love it and think it was a great choice,” she wrote in her post.

Her second change was switching from toilet paper to a jet spray. “It makes so much more sense to clean with water than with a dry piece of paper. I love the jet spray and am never going back,” she added.

The third and most personal was letting go of her insecurities. Fischer admitted she initially struggled with doubts about language, culture, and whether moving was the right choice. But over time, she said she felt more at ease in India than in the US.

“I was insecure about many aspects of American culture that I no longer have to worry about. In India, I don’t fear that my children will get shot at school,” she wrote.

Reflecting on her journey, Fischer said she is now certain about her decision: “I am sure I am where I am supposed to be and my family is better off here because of it.”

Internet reacts The video soon went viral and gathered over 2 lakh views on Instagram and an array of comments.

A user wrote, “Honorable choice, and a very compassionate one as well to be vegetarian.”

Another user joked, “Going from toilet paper to bidet must've felt like switching to premium.”