American woman shivers in Bengaluru as temperature drops to 13°C — ‘How did I survive a childhood in Michigan?’

A US woman, settled in Bengaluru, wore a hooded zipper and was shivering in a viral video as the temperature in the city dropped below 15 degrees Celsius. The content creator, Dana Marie, shared that she has spent her childhood in Michigan, US, where the temperatures are mostly frigid.

Is this Bengaluru or London? In the viral video, which has garnered over 20.7K likes in 17 hours, Dana shared that she is wearing two pairs of socks and four layers of clothing. “Is this Bengaluru or London?” the American woman asked.

“The weather in Bangalore is no longer Bengaluruing,” she said in an exaggerated rant, noting that if she were on a scooty, she'd freeze.

“Forgotten what the sun on my skin feels like. I am starting to feel depressed,” she added.

“How did I survive a childhood in Michigan?” Dana thought out loud.

In the caption of her viral Instagram Reel, she shared that she was reading some of the actual comments that she read on weather posts, and was adding more to be dramatic. “lol. I agree with them 🤣”

She concluded the viral post with a shrug, which she said was a genuine reaction from North Indians.

Here's how netizens reacted: Several social media users have shared that the temperature in Bengaluru these days is exactly how it used to be in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“That’s how Bangalore weather used to be every winter until the early 2000s . We had to go to school everyday in that cold,” a user said.

“I'm not sure why people are complaining. This is how the weather used to be and I'm glad it's finally restoring. This is how it is supposed to be,” another added.

Many netizens said, “Bangalore is finally Bangaloring as it used to.”

“​I was laughing so hard at the end because my North Indian friends are judging us right now But seriously 13 degrees in houses without heating hits different. You are totally justified in wearing those 4 layers,” a user said.

A user from Mumbai said that the people in the financial capital are the same, as soon as the temperature drops below 20. “Us Mumbaikars when it’s below 20 degrees”

Bengaluru weather today According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru's temperatures till December 4 will remain in the range of 21.6-18.4 degrees Celsius.

The city will witness a generally cloudy sky on Monday, December 1, with a likelihood of light to moderate rain. “Mist likely during early morning hours in some areas,” the weather agency said.