’Americans, Indians DMing me most hateful messages’: YouTuber receives heat over ’10% tip in US’ comment

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published24 Aug 2024, 07:18 PM IST
Ishan Sharma, a YouTuber, has found himself in a controversy after he shared a post raising questions about the tipping culture in the USA. In a recent online post, he said he has been receiving hateful comments for sharing his views.

A few days ago, Sharma shared a post on how a server refused to return his change of $5 on a bill of $45. He said that when asked, the server walked away calling the change "a tip".

On Friday, Sharma took to X to share screenshots of messages he had been receiving since he uploaded the post.

One of the messages read, "Go Home". Another one said, "Because of people like you other people suffer."

In the caption of the post, Sharma wrote, "Hundreds of Americans and Indian Americans DMing me the most hateful messages."

"Racism. I thought it only existed in their movies and TV shows. Until today...All for asking a question Unbelievable!" he added.

Netizens divided

The post has attracted divided opinion on the internet. While some have expressed their hate, others have come forward to support him.

"Damn man. Trust me, all these guys cannot even afford a proper meal, let alone tipping 15-20%. Ignore them. You were right about tipping culture here in the states. Its borderline extortion," one user commented on the post.

"It’s sad tbh! They won’t admit the system is broken and how servers need to be paid more. But will shame you for asking questions," another said.

"What I used to love about Twitter was that it was a platform for sharing opinions, but the way people now get triggered over small things and show their worst side just because someone's opinion is different is unbelievable!" a user said.

However, some commented with very strong words.

"Focus on less engagement generating controversial content and use the social might you got to share knowledge maybe," one such user said.

"It’s not racism if you’re a cheapskate fool. That transcends race. Stay home if you can’t adapt when you travel," another said.

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 07:18 PM IST
