Amethi's mystery spheres: 29 copper objects found buried during house excavation. ASI steps in

As many as 29 large copper spheres recovered during excavation from a house in Amethi's Musafirkhana area are examined by a team of the Uttar Pradesh Archaeology Department.

The discovery triggered sudden panic among villagers during the excavation of the foundation in Amethi, a about over 130 kms from Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh capital. The objects, initially described as being cannonball- or shell-like, were soon taken into police custody.

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The spheres were found on Tuesday, 18 August when Mohammad Iqbal was having the foundation of his house dug in Bhanauli village. Police had taken the spheres into custody and informed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), news agency PTI reported.

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While the department's preliminary assessment suggests the spheres may have been ammunition, their exact age, historical period, or origin has not yet been established.

Could be old cannon ammunition Some media reports suggest that the objects had a greenish appearance and holes measuring roughly an inch. Their unusual form prompted local speculation about whether they could be old cannon ammunition or historical military artefacts.

Assistant Archaeological Officer of the Uttar Pradesh Archaeology Department, Lucknow, Manoj Kumar Yadav told PTI that the spheres had a diameter of about 60 cm, were 20 cm high and each weighed around 9-10 kg.

"All these are made of copper and appear to have been used like ammunition," Yadav said. He said the spheres also had fuse holes.

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What next? Asked about further excavation and investigation, Yadav said, "It is a matter for the government and the department. Further action will be taken according to the instructions received."

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Musafirkhana, Atul Kumar Singh and Musafirkhana SHO Vivek Singh were also present during the inspection.

All these are made of copper and appear to have been used like ammunition.

Next, the authorities will try to find the origin of the objects and how long they may have remained underground. The material, construction, dimensions, corrosion and fuse-hole design will be studied to identify them.

(With agency inputs)