Amid Delhi Gymkhana Club row, Harsh Goenka highlights discrimination at Breach Candy Club: ‘No Indian can be on…’

As the debate continues over the future of the ‘elite’ colonial era clubs in Delhi in the wake of the Central government’s order asking them to vacate the land granted in 1913 on a perpetual lease, Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Group, has spoken about another similar institution in Mumbai, where Indians are still discriminated.

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What is Breach Candy Club Breach Candy Club, officially known as the Breach Candy Swimming Bath Trust, dates back to the 1800s and still upholds its colonial legacy, where Europeans enjoy more privileges than Indians.

Also Read | Harsh Goenka praises Odia cuisine, says it deserves more recognition

“Mumbai never tires of talking about inclusivity and progress. Yet a few decades ago, Indians were not allowed membership at Breach Candy Club, Mumbai. Astonishingly, even today, no Indian can be on its Trust Committee- only a European living in Mumbai is allowed,” Goenka said in a post on X.

“The irony? The land belongs to the Maharashtra Government,” he added.

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Harsh Goenka was a member of Breach Candy Club The post soon went viral and while many expressed shock learning that Indians are still being discriminated against in their own country, one X user pointed out that Goenka was a member of the club and he was also a trustee of Breach Candy Hospital.

“You are a member of the BC club and a trustee of the Breach Candy hospital. The BC club gave up club land for the hospital to build a new wing. So you swim in the pool and sit on the hospital board as a trustee and then throw the patriotic card to get a few likes. Hypocrisy,” the user asked.

Also Read | Not just Gymkhana Club, the Race Club and Polo Club are also facing evictiion

In response, Goenka said, “I have a problem as to why Indians are not allowed in the Committee. Why only Europeans? This colonial mindset has to go. And yes, I am a patriot.”

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Goenka is not alone; many others on social media also pointed out the elitism still practiced by Breach Candy Club, which is considered the most elitist in the country, where Indians were not allowed to become members even after Independence up until the early 1970s.

'Delhi Gymkhana Club is not only for super-rich' Meanwhile, as the legal battle continues over the eviction notice, a member of the Delhi Gymkhana Club on Monday rejected the claims that it caters only to the “super-rich.”

Also Read | Why is govt trying to evict Delhi Gymkhana Club? Controversy explained

Rumnita Mittal, a member of the Club, said nearly half the permanent members are from the armed forces and bureaucracy who use the space after retirement.

"The first issue I think mostly is that we have to bust the myth that Gymkhana Club belongs to super-rich people with big cars or a lot of money, which is a total myth. The permanent members, 50% are armed forces, retired personnel. Then there are the bureaucrats. The bureaucrats who have made the policy decisions. They are the ones who, after retirement, are sitting here having a cup of tea in this open environment," Mittal told ANI.

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Why govt wants Delhi Gymkhana Club's land? The Land and Development Office under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had directed the club to hand over its 27.3-acre premises by June 5, stating that the land was required for "urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure and public interest project," including strengthening defence-related infrastructure.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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