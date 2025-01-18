Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan speaks on family values and praises his wife's accomplishments. He expressed pride in his family's legacy and aspirations to inspire his daughter.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has been in the news over rumours about his personal life. There have been reports of his separation from his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while the actor is allegedly linked with his Dasvi co-star, Nimrat Kaur.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Abhishek has discussed his perspective on family, comparisons and his admiration for his wife and parents.

Abhishek acknowledges that comparisons with his father, Amitabh Bachchan, are inevitable. However, he chooses to see such comparison as a recognition of his potential.

“If you are comparing me to my father, you are comparing me to the best. If you are comparing me to the best, somewhere I believe that maybe I am worthy of being considered among these great names," said Bachchan.

Abhishek admits it hasn’t been easy. But, he has developed resilience against such comparisons after 25 years of facing similar questions.

At the same time, the actor has spoken proudly about his family's achievements. He expresses deep respect for Aishwarya Rai, saying he values her accomplishments and takes pride in all that she continues to do.

"My parents are my parents, my family is my family, my wife is my wife, and I am immensely proud of them and their achievements and what they continue to do," he says in the interview.

Abhishek on Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek also highlights the unparalleled commitment of his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing his admiration, he notes how the octogenarian still works tirelessly on projects like Kaun Banega Crorepati.

"We are sitting here in a wonderful AC room in Mumbai, doing this interview, having a nice cup of coffee. And, that 82-year-old is shooting for KBC from 7 in the morning. He's leading by example," Abhishek says in the interview.

Abhishek adds that he hopes to inspire his daughter in the same way when he reaches his father’s age.