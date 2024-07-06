Krunal Pandya shared an emotional Instagram post about his brother, Hardik Pandya. Now, Natasa Stankovic has reacted to it.

Natasa Stankovic liked Krunal Pandya's emotional Instagram post on brother, Hardik.

Krunal Pandya reflected on his and his brother Hardik's decade-long journey in professional cricket. He described the T20 World Cup 2024 victory as a “dream-come-true", especially with Hardik playing a crucial role.

Krunal shared that the past six months had been extremely tough for Hardik. Despite being human and having emotions, Hardik faced criticism and negativity. Despite the challenges, Hardik persevered with a smile.

“From booing, to people saying all kinds of nasty things, at the end of the day, we all forgot that he is just a human being who also has emotions. He somehow passed through all of this with a smile, though I know how hard it was for him to put on a smile," Krunal wrote.

Krunal emphasised Hardik's dedication to the national team and his ability to bounce back stronger whenever doubted. He expressed immense pride and love for his brother.

"I just want to remind people that what Hardik has done in such a short span in his career is unbelievable. His efforts for the national team have never been compromised. Every time, at every stage of Hardik's life, people have written him off, and that has only motivated him to come back even stronger," Krunal added.

Natasa Stankovic was among the people who gave a “love reaction" to the post. Hardik himself commented on it and called his brother his “pillar of strength".

Hardik-Natasa divorce rumours During the tough six months of Hardik’s career, his personal life was also under the radar. There have been heavy media speculations that Hardik is getting divorced from Natasa and losing 70% of his wealth.

Hardik and Natasa neither denied nor confirmed any of the speculations. However, they have not been pictured together for months now. Even after the World Cup win, Hardik was pictured with his son. However, neither Natasa nor Hardik has shared any photographs of them together.

