YouTuber Gaurav Taneja celebrate Karwa Chauth wife Ritu Rathee, netizens say, ‘This man can do anything for publicity’

  • In the previous post, Taneja appealed to people not to interfere in their marital relationships.

Livemint
Updated21 Oct 2024, 04:25 PM IST
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja with wife Ritu Rathee.
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja with wife Ritu Rathee. (Instagram/@taneja.gaurav)

Over the past few days, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja has been making headlines over rumours of a troubled marriage with wife Ritu Rathee. Taneja has now appeared to have admitted to the challenges in their marriage, and it appears the couple has worked on their differences and is back together.

Taneja shared a picture of his wife along with their daughters – Kiara and Pihu – on this Instagram and showed mehendi on their hands.

Also Read | YouTuber Gaurav Taneja’s wife: ‘Can take care of my kids on my own’

Also, known as 'flying beast', Taneja shared another post where his wife Ritu was seen getting her hands adorned with beautiful mehendi designs at a local shop. He confirmed that his wife was taking part in the Karwa Chauth celebrations.

He wrote in the caption, “Apna Apna Naam dhoond lena bhai please zaroor se.. apni wali ke haath mein… #Karwachauth #flyingbeast.”

In the previous post, Taneja appealed to people not to interfere in their marital relationships. He wrote, "To everyone reading this, your parents must have also gone through some tough times in their marriage and might not have even disclosed it to you (immediate family). Message is clear, jab tumhare maa baap ne tumhe apne relation mein nahi ghusaya, to please hum kaise ghusaye. Every sensible person would understand this.”

 

Also Read | Dhruv Rathee slams Adityanath’s ‘Legalized Bribery’; Gaurav Taneja hits back

Following the latest post in Karwa Chauth celebrations, netizens were quick to react.

Here are a few reactions:

One wrote, “This man can do anything for publicity,” while another added, “You both proved the real value of marriage.”

A third wrote, “Good to see everything is sorted now.”

Also Read | ’I outearn AirAsia CEO who once fired me,’ says YouTuber Gaurav Taneja

A fourth netizens commented, "Social media is not a place to discuss your family matters.”

The rumours over Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee’s marriage breaking apart came to limelight after the duo was spotted at a religious event where they were discussing personal problems with spiritual guru Premanand Govind Sharan.

In the viral video, they were seen addressing some controversial issues like infidelity and child custody.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsYouTuber Gaurav Taneja celebrate Karwa Chauth wife Ritu Rathee, netizens say, ‘This man can do anything for publicity’

      Popular in News

